Govt hints at withdrawing 10pc sales tax on stationery

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government is considering withdrawing its decision to impose 10 per cent sales tax on stationery items, ARY News reported on Friday.

Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) Chairman has assured the Senate Standing Committee on Finance that the decision will be withdrawn soon. The government had expected to generate revenue of Rs2-3 billion from the sales tax on stationery items.

Senator Mohsin Aziz argued that the tax had made stationery items unaffordable for the poor, affecting their access to education.

Meanwhile, the committee recommended increasing the petroleum levy on high-octane fuel from Rs75 to 80 per litre, while suggesting a subsidy scheme for motorcycle owners.

On the other hand, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla noted that the government had increased the petroleum levy on petrol and diesel from Rs60 to 80 per litre in the recent budget. However, he emphasised that the levy on motorcyclists and small vehicle owners should be different.

The Senate committee also recommended that taxes collected from the wealthy should be spent on the poor. Senator Mohsin Aziz suggested increasing the petroleum levy on high-octane fuel to Rs100 per litre.

Moreover, Farooq H Naek proposed setting up separate pumps for cheaper petrol for motorcycle owners.