Govt ‘imposes ban’ on new pharmacy institutes

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to impose a ban on opening new pharmacy schools and colleges across the country, ARY News reported citing sources.

The decision was made due to an excessive number of pharmacy institutions, faculty shortages, and substandard education, the sources said.

The Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP) has sent a notification to its provincial offices, informing them of the ban. The decision was made during the 62nd meeting of the PCP on March 1.

The ban will be enforced from May 31, and the PCP will not entertain any new applications after May 30. However, applications received before May 30 will be considered.

Earlier last month, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued a warning about counterfeit skin brightening injections.

Read More: DRAP ‘registers’ another Made in Pakistan ventilator

According to DRAP, Laroscorbine Platinum Injections are believed to brighten the skin and maintain skin elasticity, but the administration of counterfeit products can result in treatment failure, worsening of the disease, or life-threatening consequences.

According to DRAP, the counterfeit injections are being supplied across the country. The authority has directed its field force to confiscate the counterfeit product and has advised pharmacists, chemists, and healthcare professionals to immediately check their stocks and stop supplying the mentioned products.

The use of counterfeit Laroscorbine Platinum Injections can cause serious health problems, including skin damage. DRAP has warned that the counterfeit injections can be life-threatening and has advised consumers to report any adverse events or quality problems to the National or Provincial pharmacovigilance centers.