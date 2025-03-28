Govt moves NEPRA for electricity tariff cut

The Pakistan government has moved the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for an electricity tariff cut, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the Pakistan federal government submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for a reduction of Rs.1.71 per unit in electricity tariff cut.

According to the proposal, the reduction will be facilitated through a tariff subsidy. NEPRA is set to hold a hearing on the matter on April 4.

The government has requested that the price cut be applicable to all distribution companies, including K-Electric, with the proposed subsidy in effect from April to June 2025.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shared update on electricity tariff relief for consumers in Pakistan following, staff-level agreement with Islamabad to unlock $1.3bln loan tranche.

As per details, Pakistan’s IMF Mission Representative, Maher Bennisy during informal media talk, said the fund has approved for a reduction of Rs1 per unit in electricity tariffs for all consumers in Pakistan.

Bennisy stated that the relief will be financed through revenue generated from levies imposed on gas consumption by captive power plants.

He further revealed that the government is actively working on a broader electricity relief package, which will be announced after formal IMF approval.

It is to be noted that PM Shehbaz Sharif earlier announced to provide relief to the power consumers in Pakistan.