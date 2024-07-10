Govt notifies increase in employees’ salaries, pensions

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government on Wednesday notified an increase in salaries and pensions of employees proposed in the recently-announced Budget 2024-25, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the Finance Division, the adhoc relief allowance of government employees up till grade-16 has been increased by 25 per cent.

Similarly, the adhoc relief allowance of government officials from grade-17 to grade-22 has been raised by 20pc.

Meanwhile, the division also notified a 15pc increase, proposed in the Budget 2024, in pensions of federal employees.

In the notification, the Finance Division stated: “The President has sanctioned an Adhoc Relief Allowance 2024 to all federal government employees i.e. armed forces personnel, civil armed forces, and civil employees of the federal government as well as the civilians paid from defence estimates including contingent paid staff and contract employees employed against civil posts in basic pay scales on standard terms and conditions of contract appointment”.

The adhoc relief allowance received by the employees will be subject to income tax. Employees will receive the allowance during regular offs and leaves preparatory to retirement. However, they will be unable to avail it during ‘extraordinary’ leaves.

This allowance will not be counted for calculation of pension, gratuity and house rent received by the employees. Besides, the allowance will not be given even during the deputation of employees abroad.

However, after returning from abroad, they will start receiving it after being appointed to their respective departments.