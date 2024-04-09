32.9 C
Govt officials to face music over non-completion of working hours

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has warned of action against its employees leaving office early or coming late to office, ARY News reported.

Expressing dismay over the non-completion of working hours by the officials, the home ministry issued guidelines for government employees urging for punctuation and completion of duty-timings.

The ministry vowed to not tolerate the officials’ lethargic schedule where they fail to report to duty on the stated time.

An action will be initiated against officials who fail to abide by the rules and regulations set by the home ministry.

The government officials were urged to remain available over the phone after the duty timing, as the ministry warned of departmental action against those failing to respond to calls after working hours.

