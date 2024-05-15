Cabinet approves rules to expedite disposal of pending tax cases

Pakistan government has approved the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue Conditions of Service Rules 2024 to expedite the disposal of pending tax cases.

The approval was granted by the federal cabinet, which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. The members of the Appellate Tribunals of Inland Revenue shall be appointed under these rules.

The Cabinet directed to set up a special committee for consultation on amendments in Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

The committee will include representatives of coalition parties while Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah will chair it.

The Federal Cabinet also approved the amendments in the Tosha Khana Gifts Rules.

Under these amendments, shields, souvenirs and other such gifts which are not retained by the recipient shall be placed in any conspicuous place on the premises of the recipient’s institution and properly recorded.

It is important to mention that during the PDM government, the then federal cabinet approved the Toshakhana Policy 2023, under which the President, Prime Minister and other government officials, including cabinet members, were banned from receiving gifts worth more than 300 dollars.

According to this policy, no public office holder will be able to keep a gift worth more than 300 dollars and a gift of less than 300 dollars can be received by paying money under the prevailing procedure.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health, donations of one million bottles of Multi-Micro Nutrients supplements for pregnant women by Kirk Humanitarian America and Junaid Family Foundation, got exemption from taxes and duties.