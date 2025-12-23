Govt ready for dialogue with PTI, announces PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated that Pakistan government is ready for dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Addressing the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad here today, PM Sharif said harmony amongst all the political parties is important for progress and prosperity of the country.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled that he repeatedly made the offer for dialogue. He said if the PTI is ready for dialogue, the government is also prepared to sit with the party.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He, however, made it clear that no blackmailing or unlawful actions will be tolerated under the pretext of dialogue. He emphasized that discussions should be based on legitimate matters.

The prime minister expressed the confidence that the successful bidding of PIACL would help take forward the privatization agenda.

He said Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited privatization is going to be the biggest transaction in the country’s history, for which the whole process was made transparent.

Shehbaz Sharif said the conferment of Saudi award upon Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Syed Asim Munir is an honour for the whole nation.

PTI must apologise before dialogue, says Atta Tarar

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that dialogue is necessary for political stability but stressed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must first apologize to the nation for what he described as actions that damaged the country’s image globally.

Speaking on ARY News programme Aiteraz Hai, Atta Tarar accused PTI of running propaganda campaigns against the Pakistan Army and the Field Marshal, claiming these narratives were amplified through accounts allegedly operated from the UK and the US. He urged the party to publicly distance itself from such platforms.