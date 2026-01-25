Pakistan govt rejects reports of forced evacuation in Tirah Valley

The federal government has categorically denied reports claiming that residents of the Tirah Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are being evacuated on the orders of the military, terming such reports baseless and misleading.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, it was clarified that neither the federal government nor the armed forces have issued any directives to evacuate the Tirah Valley.

The ministry stated that such unfounded claims are being circulated for specific motives.

According to the statement, the propaganda aims to spread fear and panic among the public and to serve personal and political interests. It reiterated that no order has been issued by the federal government or the armed forces to evacuate the area.

The ministry further said that disseminating false information against security institutions for political or personal gain is unacceptable.

Law enforcement agencies carry out operations strictly on the basis of intelligence against terrorist elements, while ensuring the safety and well-being of the civilian population.

It was asserted that intelligence-based operations take full account of civilian life, and that there is neither a need for nor any ongoing forced displacement of the population.

The statement added that local residents themselves have expressed concern over the presence of outlawed militant elements in the area.

The Ministry of Information noted that a notification was issued by a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government department on 26 December 2025, under which Rs4 billion was released.

The amount, it clarified, was allocated for potential temporary and voluntary relocation.

The statement explained that any proposed voluntary relocation reflects the wishes of the local population and was discussed at the district level through jirga consultations.

It termed any attempt by provincial officials or others to link this matter with the armed forces as entirely false and made in bad faith, adding that such statements are being issued for political mileage, which is deeply regrettable.