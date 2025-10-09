TLP planned ‘so-called Gaza March’ to incite unrest, says Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Thursday accused the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) of attempting to organize a “so-called Gaza March” not to express solidarity with Palestinians, but to create unrest and chaos in the country.

Speaking at a press conference, Chaudhry said the government has always allowed peaceful protests under proper rules and standard operating procedures (SOPs), but the TLP neither sought permission nor gave any assurance of following legal protocols.

“Was the TLP planning a protest or plotting violence? I’ll show you the difference,” he said.

The minister revealed that several people were arrested in Punjab and Islamabad carrying batons, chemicals, glass bottles, and other weapons, including tear gas shells and face masks, raising serious concerns about the group’s intent.

“Does this look like a peaceful protest or an attempt to incite violence?” Talal Chaudhry questioned, adding that those detained were confirmed TLP office-bearers.

Chaudhry said the TLP’s actions appear aimed at diverting attention from national security matters, recalling that “even during Indian aggression,” the group had announced a similar Gaza march.

He emphasized that Pakistan has been one of the most vocal countries in support of Palestine.

“Pakistan raised the issue of Gaza at every global forum,” he said. “We are among the few nations that have sent aid, admitted Palestinian students to our educational institutions, and participated in global peace initiatives — including the one called by former U.S. President Donald Trump.”

The minister noted that Muslim countries’ diplomatic success has led to Israel withdrawing its troops and Palestinians regaining their rights. “While the world celebrates the progress toward peace, TLP is trying to spread chaos instead of joy,” he remarked.

Talal Chaudhry criticized the group’s slogan politics, saying: “TLP chants ‘Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (S.A.W)’ but spreads hate and incitement from the same mouth.”

He urged the group to show real solidarity with Gaza by sending medicines and food, not wielding sticks and chemicals.

“Did TLP collect donations for Gaza or to buy deadly batons?” Chaudhry asked. “All institutions are united — such violent marches will not be allowed anywhere in Pakistan.”

He concluded that Palestinians need peace, not political or religious theatrics. “If Hamas has accepted the peace deal, why can’t those protesting in Pakistan?” Chaudhry said. “The government will not permit anyone to exploit the name of Gaza to disturb peace at home.”