Pakistan govt seeks Bitcoin mining plan amid push for regulation

A high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad discussed strategic investments in Bitcoin mining and the tokenization of real-world assets in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by key government officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, State Bank Governor Jamil Ahmad, and Pakistan Crypto Council CEO Bilal Bin Saqib, among others.

Global blockchain leaders also participated, including Marco Streng and Dr. Marco Krohn, Co-Founders of Genesis Group, a leading Bitcoin mining firm, and Vincent Kadar, CEO of Polymath Canada, a pioneer in asset tokenization.

The discussions focused on establishing a $3.5 billion Bitcoin mining infrastructure and initiating comprehensive asset tokenization projects to enhance economic resilience, attract foreign direct investment, and modernize Pakistan’s financial ecosystem.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed the Pakistan Crypto Council to collaborate with global companies to develop an actionable strategy for launching mining operations and tokenization projects. Additionally, steps were directed to formalize crypto regulations to facilitate a secure and transparent digital economy.

Bilal Bin Saqib emphasized Pakistan’s readiness for digital transformation, stating: “Pakistan is open for business. We invite global companies to invest in Bitcoin mining, data centers, and asset tokenization. This is a call to innovators and investors—Pakistan is ready to lead in Web3 transformation.”

This initiative aims to position Pakistan as a regional leader in blockchain technology, leveraging its potential to drive economic growth, transparency, and global competitiveness.