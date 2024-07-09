Govt to ensure free treatment facilities for cancer patients

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar assured the National Assembly on Tuesday that the government would remove all obstacles to ensure free treatment facilities for cancer patients in federal capital.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding the non-provision of free medical treatment, including medicines, to cancer patients in Islamabad, he said that over 350 poor cancer patients are currently receiving treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) under an agreement with a foreign institution.

The minister acknowledged some disruptions due to the increase in the dollar rate. To address this issue, the government is entering into a Rs2.8 billion agreement with foreign pharmaceutical companies.

Minister Tarar said that cancer treatment is very expensive and noted that most of the funding is coming from international pharmaceutical companies.

He informed lawmakers that the prime minister has directed the removal of all obstacles within the health department to ensure funds for free cancer treatment are provided.