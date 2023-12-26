Pakistan govt to outsource eight airports, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has decided to outsource eight airports phase-wise, Advisor to PM on Aviation Farhat Hussain Shah told the Senate on Tuesday.

Shah in his statement before the Senate stated that Pakistan earlier announced to outsource Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi airports, but now has decided to outsource eight airports.

The aviation advisor said the outsourcing will be done phase-wise through open bidding.

Earlier, the Aircraft Owners and Operators Association of Pakistan (PAOOA) opposed the coalition government’s “unilateral” decision to outsource the country’s top airports without following the PPRA rules.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved the draft Transaction Advisory Agreement reached with the International Finance Corporation for outsourcing of three airports.

The ECC was informed that the outsourcing of three airports has been initiated within the scope of the Public-Private Partnership Act-2017 to engage private investors through a competitive and transparent process to run the airports, develop appertaining land assets and enhance avenues for commercial activities and garner full revenue potential.