Pakistan grants first-ever ferry service license for Iran, GCC countries

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Monday granted Pakistan’s first-ever ferry service license to Seekeepers, an international operator, for operating routes from Pakistan to Iran and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, called the development a historic moment, emphasizing that the ferry service will provide affordable maritime travel for pilgrims and workers, according to a statement from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

“Thanks to the efforts of Federal Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, a significant milestone has been achieved. The Ministry has granted in-principle approval for the ferry service license,” the statement said.

The minister further highlighted that the service will initially operate between Karachi and Gwadar, connecting Pakistan with Iran and GCC countries. “The goal is to make maritime travel safer, more comfortable, and affordable,” he stated.

Junaid Chaudhry added that the initiative would help boost Pakistan’s maritime economy and foster regional tourism and trade. He also noted that efforts are being accelerated to launch the ferry service soon.

Earlier, the Federal Minister called for immediate reforms to the licensing procedures and financial facilitation for operators to ensure affordable sea travel, support pilgrims, and enhance maritime connectivity.

To streamline the process, Chaudhry instructed that the ferry licensing process be fully digitalized and integrated into the Pakistan Single Window platform, similar to current ship registration practices. He emphasized reducing the current six-month license issuance period to just one month, stating, “There’s no justification for a half-year delay. We must eliminate red tape and act decisively.”

In a bid to attract private sector participation, the Minister called for exploring flexible financial models for ferry operators, saying, “We must assess whether a bank guarantee, insurance guarantee, or a hybrid model is most viable. Our aim is to support, not hinder, entrepreneurs who wish to invest in this sector.”

Chaudhry also pointed out the broader impact of the service, particularly for religious travelers. “Every year, between 700,000 and 1,000,000 Pakistani Zaireen travel to Iran and Iraq. If even 20% of them opt for ferries in the first three years, that’s 140,000 to 200,000 passengers annually, representing significant economic potential,” he concluded.