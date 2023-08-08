Pakistan ‘grants’ visa extension to Indian national Anju

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has extended the visa of Indian citizen Anju (Fatima), who converted to Islam and married her Pakistani lover in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Upper Dir, by one year, said her Pakistani husband Nasrullah on Tuesday.

Anju, who is now named Fatima after her conversion to Islam, arrived in Pakistan last month. Her story is similar to Seema, a Pakistani woman who went to India. Both of them met their lovers on social media.

Nasrallah said he filed a plea for a visa extension for her wife Anjua (Fatima).

The visa of my wife Anju has been extended for a year after the provision of related documents to the Interior Ministry, said Nasarullah.

She was granted a two-month visa extension earlier this month. Her original one-month visa was set to expire on August 20.