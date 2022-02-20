Pakistan surpasses grim milestone of 30,000 deaths by Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 has claimed 33 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 30,009, the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Sunday.

As per details, 1,644 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported during the same period when 49,866 tests were conducted.

The positivity rate remained 3.29pc during the past 24 hours. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country stands at 1,386.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 26,094,825 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 49,866 tests during the past 24 hours.

1,402,653 people have got their health back including 3,653 in a single day in Pakistan.

Sindh remains top on the list with 563,967 Covid-19 so far since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020. Punjab follows with 498,724 cases, while KP has reported 214,698 coronavirus cases to date.

Islamabad has registered 133,764 Covid-19 cases, while Balochistan stands with 35,229 overall cases.

42,599 cases have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir so far, while 11,339 cases have been registered in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Comments