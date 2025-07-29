Pakistan hails Malaysia talks resulting in Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday welcomed the successful conclusion of the special meeting hosted by Malaysia on the Cambodia-Thailand situation as both countries agreed to an “immediate and unconditional” ceasefire in an effort to resolve deadly border clashes.

“Pakistan welcomes the successful conclusion of the special meeting hosted by Malaysia on the Cambodia-Thailand situation. We appreciate the spirit of dialogue and express hope for a peaceful resolution through diplomacy and regional cooperation,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

Thailand and Cambodia entered into an unconditional ceasefire started, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced.

“Both Cambodia and Thailand reached a common understanding as follows: One, an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with effect from 24 hours local time, midnight on 28th July 2025, tonight,” Anwar said after mediation talks in Malaysia.

Thailand and Cambodia began discussing a ceasefire in their festering border dispute on Monday, as the deadly skirmish dragged into a fifth day.

More than 200,000 people fled the frontier as the two exchanged artillery, rockets and gun fire in the disputed area, which is home to a collection of ancient temples.

A series of motorcades, including some sporting US and Chinese flags, arrived at Seri Perdana, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s official residence, on Monday afternoon.

A helicopter buzzed over the administrative capital as Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet met shortly after 0700 GMT.

Monday’s meeting comes after US President Donald Trump intervened, making a late-night weekend call to both Southeast Asian leaders, who he said agreed to “quickly work out” a truce.

Anwar, whose country currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is mediating, while US State Department officials and a Chinese delegation were also present.

Ahead of the talks, Thailand and Cambodia traded fresh fire and accusations.

Phumtham said Bangkok did not believe Phnom Penh “is acting in good faith.”

Meanwhile, Cambodia’s defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said Monday was “the fifth day that Thailand has invaded Cambodia’s territory with heavy weapons and with the deployment of a lot of troops”.