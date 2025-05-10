Pakistan hails UAE’s efforts for peace, stability in region

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday lauded the United Arab Emirates’ constructive diplomatic efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

Ishaq minister spoke with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed who welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India, according to Foreign Office.

“Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Ishaq Dar wrote earlier on social media platform X.

United States (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Pakistan and India agreed to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site following a ceasefire between the two countries.

In a post on X, Marco Rubio, who serves as the principal advisor to US President Donald Trump, said that over the past 48 hours, he along with US Vice President JD Vance remained in touch with top officials including prime ministers of both countries.

“VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik,” Marco Rubio said.

“I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site. We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace.”