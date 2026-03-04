Pakistan has diesel and petrol for 28 days consumption: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told the Senate Committee for Finance that Pakistan has diesel and petrol for 28 days.

In a briefing to the Senate body session chaired by Senator Salim Mandviwala, on the economic situation of the country, Aurangzeb said that considering conservation of petroleum as the country did during the Covid pandemic period.

Finance Minister vowed optimum use of the local reserves of oil and gas.

“There is no shortage of oil and gas in the country,” he said. “The people should also follow the energy conservation”.

Minister said that the prime minister has constituted a special committee for monitoring of petroleum products, which is working on daily basis.

He said that the country has petroleum reserves for upto the end of March. “Key decisions will be taken urgently,” he said.

Aurangzeb said that the supply of the petroleum products will be regulated while steps will be taken for the conservation of energy.

“If the regional tensions continued, we would take steps to tackles the impact of tensions,” he added.

It is to be mentioned here that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have said Iranian forces had “complete control” of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for world oil and gas supplies, and any vessels seeking to pass will risk damage from missiles or stray drones.