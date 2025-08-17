Pakistan has videos of all six downed Indian jets: Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday said that Pakistan has video evidence confirming the downing of all six Indian fighter jets by the Pakistan Air Force during the recent Marka-e-Haq.

Speaking at a seminar titled “Global Impacts of Pakistan’s Military and Diplomatic Victories over India”, organised by the Waris Mir Foundation at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Naqvi praised the role of Pakistan’s armed forces, intelligence agencies, and national leadership in the country’s victory during the May 2025 war.

Naqvi said that every move and decision of the enemy was intercepted in advance during the conflict. He revealed that after the Indian jets were downed, Pakistan decided not to announce the achievement until concrete evidence was secured.

“The videos of all six destroyed Indian aircraft were obtained within minutes, and I am disclosing this today,” he stated. He explained that although Pakistan had radar data immediately, the leadership chose to wait until field evidence was collected.

The minister stressed the critical role of Pakistan’s intelligence agencies, saying they obtained advance information about Indian decisions, flight operations, and planning during the war. “Our intelligence agencies were working silently but decisively behind the scenes, and they deserve full recognition,” he added.

Paying tribute to what he called the “hidden soldiers” of intelligence, Naqvi said the nation also witnessed divine support during the war. He pointed out that India fired seven missiles at a Pakistani military base, but none struck the intended target.

“Faith, belief, and determination are weapons that invite the help of Allah,” he remarked, adding that Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal General Asim Munir had responded to Indian aggression with courage and conviction. He said Pakistan’s forces struck multiple strategic targets inside India and achieved all objectives set by the leadership.

Recalling a meeting with a Saudi delegation during the conflict, Naqvi said Field Marshal Munir had compared India to a “shining car” and Pakistan to a “loaded dumper,” implying the outcome of their collision was inevitable.

The minister highlighted the unity displayed by Pakistan’s civil and military leadership, contrasting it with India’s internal divisions, where the army and air chiefs reportedly held separate meetings with Prime Minister Modi. He accused Indian leaders Ajit Doval and Amit Shah of orchestrating the Pulwama “false-flag drama” that triggered the conflict, warning that their policies would ultimately harm India itself.

Naqvi praised the political consensus in Pakistan during the war, noting that all major parties stood united. He also said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s diplomatic voice carried weight abroad, while the Indian delegation faced challenges in lobbying.

He said India was openly sponsoring terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that Pakistan had concrete evidence of New Delhi’s involvement. He vowed that Pakistan would continue to pursue the Kashmir cause until Kashmiris were granted their UN-mandated right to self-determination.

Naqvi concluded by commending Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for standing firm despite international pressure after the downing of Indian jets. He stressed that the current political and administrative setup in Pakistan should continue to ensure the country’s stability and progress.