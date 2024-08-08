Pakistan HC in Ottawa observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa and its three Consulates in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir.

In a video message on this occasion, Acting High Commissioner Faisal Kakar highlighted Indian atrocities in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the international community to recognize and confront the rampant human rights abuses in the occupied territory.

The Acting High Commissioner reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching support to the brave and resilient Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

“The illegal and unilateral actions of Modi government have opened a new chapter in the tortured history of the occupied territory. The gross and systematic human rights violations committed with impunity by 9 lac Indian occupation forces have escalated since 2019.” Mr. Kakar reiterated that India is trying to consolidate the occupation and impose what it ominous refers as “Final Solution” to the occupied territory through a mix of legal, administrative, demographic and electoral measures. A key element of India’s so-called “Final Solution” is to transform Kashmir from a Muslim majority State to a Hindu majority territory in blatant violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention and the relevant resolutions of the Security Council. Hence, it is imperative for the international community to recognize and confront the rampant human rights abuses occurring in the area,” he added.