Pakistan’s healthcare system: Time to Prioritize Patient Care

In a country with an extremely low tax-to-GDP ratio 5.8 per cent, facing resource shortages to meet the growing population’s needs, and relying heavily on international financial institutions, it’s clear that the health sector lacks necessary facilities.

Pakistan allocates only 2.9% of its GDP to health, which is insufficient to meet the growing population’s needs. The existing health system is devoid of providing facilities in view of the increasing population, the non-availability of medicines in government hospitals, and the collusion of administration and medical staff is the biggest obstacle in providing health facilities to the public. At the government level, although a small amount is allocated (approx. 22 million rupees 2023-2024) for health in the budget numbers every year, and a lot of noise is made, but the ground reality does not match these claims.

Pakistan is among the developing countries facing numerous challenges, primarily due to its rapidly growing population. This growth not only strains the country’s resources but also results in inadequate health facilities, leading to a decline in the people’s standard of living. New challenges emerge daily in public health.

Government hospitals struggle with negligence from medical staff and corruption within the administration, making it impossible for people to access existing health facilities. According to a recent World Health Organization (WHO) report, Pakistan’s population is growing rapidly, exceeding 24 million and expected to increase by 50% by 2050, reaching over 37 million.

Polio Virus vs. Pakistan

In 2024, Pakistan’s anti-polio campaign faced numerous challenges, as the year draws to a close already 64 cases have been reported. Despite receiving over $1 billion in financial aid over the past decade, Pakistan has failed to eradicate the polio virus. The highest number of cases, 26, has been reported in Balochistan, followed by 18 in Sindh, 18 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one in Punjab and Islamabad. Pakistan and war-torn Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where the polio virus still exists. Since 2010, Pakistan has spent over $1 billion on polio eradication efforts, yet the virus remains present in the country.

The statistics are alarming: 147 cases were reported in 2019, but by 2021, the number had dropped to just one case, raising hopes that Pakistan would become a polio-free country. However, in 2022, 20 cases were reported, dashing those hopes. This year’s 64 reported cases are a clear indication of government negligence, failure to raise awareness among the public, and the flaws in the healthcare system. Once again, it highlights the lack of quality healthcare facilities in Pakistan.

Hepatitis on the Rise!

Pakistan has the highest number of Hepatitis patients in the world, with over 88 lakh cases reported, surpassing the global average. Approximately 38 lakh individuals are afflicted with Hepatitis B, while 1.5 lakh new cases emerge annually. The primary factors contributing to the spread of this disease include reused syringes, unsanitary blood transfusions, and surgical procedures performed by unqualified practitioners. A recent incident at Nishtar Hospital’s dialysis center in Multan highlighted the negligence and lack of infection control measures.

In October2024, a registered patient tested positive for HIV, but the administration attempted to conceal the fact instead of reporting it to the health department as required. Subsequent screening of all 200 registered patients revealed that 25 had contracted HIV.

Following initial investigations, several officials responsible for the negligence were suspended. The Punjab Healthcare Commission’s report exposed the hospital’s failure to conduct regular screening for HIV and Hepatitis, inadequate infection control measures, and the use of unsterilized equipment. These findings have eroded public trust in government hospitals, exacerbating concerns about patient safety and the lack of accountability.

Cancer in Pakistan: First time the numbers revealed

Pakistan has witnessed a significant rise in cancer cases over the past few years. According to a recent report in 2023 by the National Cancer Registry, 269,000 cancer cases were reported in Pakistan between 2015 and 2019. The report reveals that 47% of the patients were men, while 53% were women, including children. Breast cancer was found to be the most common type of cancer in Pakistan, accounting for 38% of all cases.

Other common types of cancer included mouth cancer, liver cancer, colon cancer, and prostate cancer. The report highlights the need for improved healthcare facilities and awareness about cancer prevention and treatment. Pakistan’s low-income population, lack of access to healthcare, and poor lifestyle choices are significant contributors to the rising cancer cases.

Fortunately, Pakistan has seen the establishment of new cancer treatment centers, including the pioneering Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital. This hospital, led by Dr. Faisal Sultan, a renowned health expert, provides state-of-the-art cancer treatment facilities, mostly funded by Zakat and donations. Private charity institutions providing free healthcare services are a blessing, but their numbers are woefully inadequate and also their limited resources restrict their reach to a specific segment of the population.

As a result, a large majority of people are forced to rely on government hospitals, where they often face challenges like unavailability of doctors, medicines, and diagnostic tests. This leads to delayed diagnosis and treatment, causing patients to suffer from further complications or settle for suboptimal care.

Pakistan’s healthcare system is in dire need of accurate and reliable health data. Without this, it’s challenging to create comprehensive policies or to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services. The country requires a robust health data bank to modernize its healthcare sector.

Key Challenges and Way Forward

Lack of Reliable Data: Inaccurate or incomplete data hinders the development of effective healthcare policies.

Inadequate Funding: Insufficient budget allocation for healthcare restricts the provision of quality services.

Inefficient Accountability: The absence of a robust accountability system leads to negligence, medical errors, and subpar healthcare services.

Way Forward

Establish a National Health Data Bank: Collect and analyze accurate health data to inform policy decisions.

Implement Global Health Standards: Adopt international best practices to ensure quality healthcare services.

Increase Funding: Allocate a larger share of the budget to healthcare, and explore public-private partnerships to bridge the funding gap.

Foster Collaboration: Encourage cooperation between public and private healthcare sectors to advocate for better funding and services.

By addressing these challenges and implementing these solutions, Pakistan can revamp its healthcare system to meet the 21st-century demands.