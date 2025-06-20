web analytics
Pakistan beat France to qualify for Nations Cup final

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistan hockey team qualified for the final of the Nations Cup after beating France on a penalty shootout in the semi-final at the National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

The national side won the penalty shootout after the two sides tied the game at 3-3 at full time.

Neither of the two teams could score a goal in the first quarter of the match.

France’s Smenjaud Xavier gave his team the lead in the second quarter when he deflected the ball into the post.

Charlet Victor further strengthened the lead in the third quarter when he scored the second goal with a flick.

However, the Pakistan hockey team made a comeback in the all-important semi-final of the Nations Cup when Afraz scored the first goal.

Read more: Pakistan hockey team awaits compensation post-Asian champions trophy

The national side then scored back-to-back goals, taking the lead with a score of  3-2.

Sufyan Khan and Hammadudin Muhammad both scored two crucial goals for the Pakistan hockey team.

France tied the game with just three minutes left to take the game to a penalty shootout.

It is worth noting here that the Pakistan hockey team qualified for the semi-final of the Nations Hockey Cup due to a superior goal difference compared to Malaysia.

