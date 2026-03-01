PM directs measures for safe return of Pakistani nationals from Iran

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting to review the regional and internal security situation of Pakistan was held in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

The meeting took a detailed review of the prevailing regional environment and overall security dynamics in the region.

Pakistan’s role and various measures for the promotion of peace and stability in the region were also discussed.

During the meeting, the situation in Afghanistan also came under consideration with detail.

Participants were also briefed on the country’s internal security situation and the arrangements in place to ensure law and order.

On the Prime Minister’s directives, the meeting reviewed measures for the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Iran. The Foreign Office gave a detailed briefing on efforts being undertaken to ensure their safe return.

It was informed that evacuation is being facilitated through Azerbaijan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Mohsin Naqvi, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, and senior civil and military officials.

PM Shehbaz Sharif ‘postpones’ Russia visit

Earlier, PM of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, had reportedly postponed his planned visit to Russia in view of the rapidly evolving and exceptional situation in the Middle East and the wider region.

According to sources at the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif was due to depart for a two-day official visit to Moscow on Monday (2 March). However, given the prevailing tensions and security challenges, the trip has been deferred for now.

In light of the sensitive situation, the Prime Minister has convened a high-level emergency meeting this afternoon, where key decisions are expected regarding national security and regional policy.

Pakistan has informed Moscow that the visit cannot proceed under the current circumstances. Sources added that the high-level meeting will also consider whether Pakistan will participate in the final rites of Ali Khamenei.