Pakistan holds right to counterstrike into Afghanistan: Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that Pakistan reserves the right to carry out retaliatory strikes into Afghanistan in response to cross‑border terrorism originating from Afghan soil.

In a statement posted on X, Khawaja Asif warned that Pakistan can enter into Afghan territory to hold perpetrators accountable if Fitna‑e‑Khawarij based in Afghanistan continue to mount attacks inside Pakistan.

He said Kabul has so far failed to provide assurances that its soil will not be used against Pakistan by Indian‑sponsored Khawarij.

“If Khawarij operating from Afghan soil cross our border and spill Pakistani blood, then it is our right to enter Afghan territory to exact justice,” he said.

اگر افغان سر زمین سے فتنہ خوارج پاک سرزمین میں آکر خون بہاۓ اور پاکستان کو اس خون کا حساب لینے کے لئے اگر افغان سرزمین میں داخل ھونا پڑے تو وہ ھمارا حق ھے۔ کابل اس سلسلہ میں ابتک کو ئ ضمانت نہیں دے سکا کہ انکی سرزمین ھمارے خلاف بھات نواز فتنہ استعمال نہیں کرے گا۔ ھماری مٹی کے… — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) October 10, 2025

He urged the Kabul government not to violate the sanctity of Pakistani soil, adding that Pakistan will likewise prevent harm to Afghan territory. He concluded his remarks saying “Allahu Akbar.”

Read More: Khawaja Asif accuses PTI founder of sheltering Taliban, urges Afghan refugees to return home

Earlier, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif alleged that the founder of PTI brought thousands of Taliban into Pakistan and sheltered them.

In a post on social media platform X, Khawaja Asif claimed that PTI still advocates negotiating with terrorists, and stressed that for years our armed forces and citizens have been shedding blood.

Khawaja Asif said there were lengthy talks with the Afghan government over many years, but despite delegations travelling to and from Kabul, violence in Pakistan did not cease.