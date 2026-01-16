Pakistan hopes for early normalization of situation in Iran, offers support for diplomatic efforts

Pakistan has hoped for an early normalization of situation in Iran, and expressed support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at regional peace and stability at the United Nations (UN).

The remarks were expressed by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Asim Iftikhar Ahmad at the Security Council briefing on “The Situation in the Middle East”.

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said Pakistan strongly believes that all disputes must be resolved through peaceful means and in accordance with international law.

Continued hostilities, use of force and unilateral actions will only take us further away from the resolution of core issues and cause unnecessary humanitarian suffering. He said the threat or use of force would only aggravate the situation and undermine regional and international peace and stability.

He said all parties must exercise restraint, act responsibly, strictly stay within the bounds of international law, and eschew any action that will be detrimental to regional and international peace and security.

He said diplomacy and dialogue should be the guiding principles for achieving negotiated settlement of all contentious issues in accordance with the rights, obligations and responsibilities of the parties concerned.

Pakistan won’t allow its airspace to be used against Iran: FO

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s long-standing position of not permitting its territory or airspace to be used against Iran, stressing that Islamabad remains committed to regional peace and stability.

Addressing his weekly press briefing, Andrabi said Pakistan is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Iran and continuously assessing the regional developments. He stressed that Pakistan seeks a peaceful resolution to the Iran-related issues.

“As a neighbouring, friendly, and brotherly country, Pakistan wants a peaceful solution to the situation in Iran,” he said, adding that Islamabad is confident the Iranian nation will successfully overcome the challenges with wisdom and resilience.