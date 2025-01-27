Pakistan hopes for UK flights revival as team begins CAA audit

KARACHI: A British Department for Transport (DFT) team has kicked off a detailed audit of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) from January 27 (today), ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

As per details, the DFT team will audit licencing, flight standards and other departments of the CAA until February 6.

According to sources, a successful audit could result in the lifting of the ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other Pakistani airlines in the United Kingdom.

The Pakistan CAA has reportedly completed all necessary preparations to ensure compliance with international standards ahead of the inspection.

On January 10, after a four-and-a-half-year break, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight safely landed at CDG Airport Paris to restart operations in European nations.

The passengers, officials of PIA and Aviation and crew members were warmly received at the airport by Charge d’Affairs Ms. Huzefa Khanum along with Pakistani diaspora.

Charge d’ Affairs while welcoming all said that this is the best gift for overseas Pakistanis by the government. The resumption of flights will further strengthen relations between Pakistan, France and European Union through promotion of trade, tourism, business and people-to-people exchanges.

Speaking at the occasion AVM Amir Hayat CEO PIA said that PIA will operate flights twice a week to Paris from Islamabad – every Friday and Sunday, providing direct air connectivity between Pakistan and France.