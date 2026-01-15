Pakistan hopes US will soon resume immigrant visa processing

Islamabad: Pakistan has expressed hope that the United States will soon resume processing immigrant visas, as the government remains in contact with US authorities over the recent suspension, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said Pakistan is engaging with US officials to seek further details regarding the halt in immigrant visa processing. He described the issue as an internal matter of the United States and noted that the Trump administration is currently reviewing its visa policy.

According to a US State Department spokesperson, the administration of President Donald Trump is suspending the processing of immigrant visas for applicants from 75 countries as part of a broader immigration crackdown.

The pause, which will take effect from January 21, will impact applicants from several countries, including Pakistan, Somalia, Iran, Russia, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Yemen, Thailand, and Brazil. The suspension does not apply to visitor visas.

Addressing his weekly press briefing, Andrabi said the US authorities’ statement on the matter was brief and that Pakistan is seeking complete information through diplomatic channels. He reiterated that Pakistan understands the suspension as part of an internal immigration review process.

The Foreign Office spokesperson expressed optimism that the United States would soon resume immigrant visa processing once the review is completed.