Pakistan-hosted Champions Trophy 2025 smashed viewership records

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, hosted by Pakistan, has become the most viewed edition in the tournament’s history.

According to an ICC report, the 2025 edition, held earlier this year in Pakistan and the UAE, saw 368 billion global viewing minutes, a remarkable 19 percent increase from the previous tournament held in England and Wales in 2017.

“The premium event that featured eight international teams drew 308 million global viewing minutes per over, the most ever for an ICC event,” as per the report.

The Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand on March 9 became the most-watched game in the tournament’s history.

The ultimate game of the tournament generated 65.3 billion live viewing minutes globally, surpassing the record set by the 2017 final by 52.1 percent.

The Champions Trophy 2025 final also became the third-most watched game in any ICC event globally by live watch time.

Additionally, the eight-team tournament set new viewership records in top cricketing nations, including Australia, India and Pakistan.

In Australia, the Champions Trophy 2025 became the most-watched edition of the tournament, with viewing hours going up by 65 percent compared to the previous edition.

Read more: Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan-hosted tournament breaks records in India

It is worth noting here that the event was held on a hybrid model after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) agreed on a fusion formula.

India, which went on to win the Champions Trophy 2025, played all their games in the UAE, including their game against hosts Pakistan.