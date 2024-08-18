Pakistan hosts first-ever Asian Mixed Martial Arts Championship

LAHORE: The Asian Championship of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is being held in Pakistan for the first time, with the tournament set to kick off today, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The opening match will feature a highly anticipated match between Indian fighter Shrikant and Pakistani fighter Rizwan Ali.

A total of 12 countries will participate in the Asian Championship, and 11 teams will participate in the Brave Combat, which will also be held in Lahore.

The Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Program, Rana Mashhood, will serve as the chief guest for the event.

More than 180 fighters, 120 officials, and 120 technical staff will participate in the competitions.

President of the Pakistan MMA Federation, Umar Ahmed, said, “We are happy to host the Asian Championship for the first time. We will provide the best hospitality for other teams, including the Indian team.”