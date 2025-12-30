Pakistan is hub of third-largest freelancing population in world: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has stated that youth education and training has been the significant path to bring Pakistan on the track of progress and the government is focusing over it, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, the finance minister said that Pakistan has been the hub of third-largest freelancing population in the world.

He said the majority of Pakistan’s population consists of young people, and the government’s focus is on providing them skill-based training adding that the youth can emerge as the country’s most significant economic force.

“We are advancing towards public-private partnership from the public financing, it can bring sustainable economic development,” he said.

He further said that special attention is being given to young women work force, which has a pivotal role.