13 more trucks carrying humanitarian aid from Pakistan reach Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: At least 13 more trucks carrying 174 tons of humanitarian aid was handed over to Afghanistan on Sunday as Pakistan continues to support Afghan people to avert any humanitarian catastrophe.

The trucks carrying flour, sugar, rice and oil were handed over by Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum via the Ghulam Khan border.

“Today, 13 trucks carrying humanitarian assistance crossed Torkham. Relief goods 174 tons delivered today, comprising flour, sugar, and rice,” said the Pakistan embassy in Kabul in a statement.

Ameer of Khost was present to receive the aid from Assistant Commissioner of Miranshah.

Besides its own ongoing efforts, Pakistan has also been urging the international community to extend humanitarian aid to Afghanistan for socioeconomic development of the war-torn country.

On Spe 19, Pakistan provided more humanitarian assistance comprising of basic food items to Afghanistan as the country suffers from food insecurity in the wake of a Taliban takeover.

According to details, 17 trucks laden with edibles were handed over to Afghan authorities through the Torkham border by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), under an initiative by the government to provide assistance to the neighbouring country on a humanitarian basis.

The FPCCI said that the trucks carried 65 tonnes of sugar, three tonnes of pulses, 190 tons of flour, 11-ton cooking oil, and 31-ton rice.

