Pakistan ICT exports rise 19.78% amid surge in freelancers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s information and communication technology (ICT) sector recorded robust growth, with export remittances rising 19.78 per cent to $2.61 billion during July–January of fiscal year 2025–26.

During the same period last year, ICT exports stood at $2.18 billion.

Official data released by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication showed that ICT services exports reached $374 million in January 2026, marking a 19.5 per cent increase compared to $313 million in January 2025.

The consistent monthly rise reflects sustained global demand for Pakistan’s IT and IT-enabled services.

From July 2025 to January 2026, total ICT export remittances amounted to $2.61 billion, making ICT the best-performing segment within the services sector, outperforming all other categories. “Other business services” ranked second, generating $1.21 billion during the same period.

Industry experts attribute the growth to improved internet connectivity, a rising number of freelancers, competitive pricing, and government initiatives aimed at promoting exports.

The strong performance underscores the growing significance of the ICT sector in Pakistan’s economy.