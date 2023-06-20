33.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Advertisement -

Pakistan, IMF negotiation stalled progress

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The staff-level agreement, between the government’s finance team and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – aims to address Pakistan’s economic challenges – has not made any progress so far, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Sources within the Ministry of Finance revealed that the finance delegation was not able to address concerns of IMF related to external financing and the national budget.

After the unsuccessful negotiations with the IMF, the Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar, recently held meetings with ambassadors from various countries. During these meetings, the Minister briefed the ambassadors on the current state of negotiations with the IMF, seeking their input and potential support.

READ: Bloomberg warns Pakistan of economic default amid no IMF deal

Based on the Finance Minister’s recommendation, the ambassadors of these countries will engage in talks with the IMF.

Sources indicate that the finance minister is set to resume discussions with the IMF, aiming to overcome the existing impasse. Time is of the essence, as the current agreement between Pakistan and the IMF is set to expire in a mere 10 days.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.