Pakistan-IMF policy level talks begin today

ISLAMABAD: Policy-level talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will begin Monday (today), citing sources ARY News reported.

Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar and IMF’s Pakistan mission chief will lead their respective teams in talks.

According to sources, Pakistan will brief the IMF on its plan to control expenditures and deficit.

The IMF team will also be briefed over slashing losses to the state institutions, sources said.

The IMF could demand ‘do more’ with regard to climate change impact, according to sources.

Pakistani officials will present a plan with regard to the country’s requirement of 6.5 billion dollars foreign financing, sources at the finance ministry said.

Pakistan will also brief the IMF about its plan of attaining the tax target of 9,415 billion rupees, sources shared.

The IMF team will also be briefed over the steps taken by the Monetary Policy Board with regard to the foreign exchange rate.

Sources earlier expected that the IMF’s point of view on the foreign exchange rate will also be revealed and the monetary fund will likely to raise questions on the foreign financing needs.

The Ministry of Finance sources expressed hope about a successful completion of the review adding that all set targets have been achieved. “Pakistan has fulfilled all key conditions of the IMF for the first review of the Standby Agreement (SBA).

The agreement was reportedly reached during talks between the IMF officials and Pakistan to release a $700 million loan tranche under the agreement.