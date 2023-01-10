Pakistan-IMF talks in Geneva remain ‘inconclusive’

GENEVA: The talks between Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Geneva have remained ‘inconclusive’, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to details, the talks between Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained ‘inconclusive’ as no finance ministry officials were accompanying Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar.

Sources told ARY News that Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was also not present during the meeting, that took place in Geneva on the sidelines of International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan.

During the meeting between Ishaq Dar and IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan Nathan Porter discussed challenges to regional economies in the wake of Climate change.

The finance minister reiterated the commitment to complete terms of Fund programme. Meanwhile, sources claimed that the IMF mission has not given any date for its visit to Pakistan.

Earlier on January 7, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva.

During the conversation, the prime minister reiterated his government’s resolve to complete the terms of Fund’s programme.

In December 2022, it was reported that Pakistan government hopes to revive the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the disbursement of a loan tranche under the $7 billion bailout package in the month of January.

Sources said the federal government become active for a breakthrough with the IMF as the ongoing exchange of information with the fund is termed ‘satisfactory’.

