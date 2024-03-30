Pakistan imports high-breed cattle from Brazil under Green Pakistan Initiative

ISLAMABAD: The first consignment of high-breed cattle imported from Brazil under the Special Investment Council (SIFC) has reached Pakistan.

This process will contribute to the improvement of the Green Pakistan Livestock Initiative (GPLI) established under the SIFC.

These cattle with superior genetic characteristics will be supplied to local farmers for meat and milk requirements. The imported cattle of nine breeds include local breeds of Pakistan and Brazilian breeds.

These cattle have been transported from Sialkot to Okara, where they will be kept in quarantine for two weeks.

FONGROW, a company established under Green Pakistan Initiative, played a pivotal role in the agreement.

Read more: SIFC assures action against responsible for ‘aviation industry’s failures’

Under the agreement, Pakistan imported nine breeds of cattle from Brazil.

During an interview, Brazilian Ambassador Olyntho Vieira said there is great potential for bilateral trade between Brazil and Pakistan.

The ambassador said red Sindhi cattle were taken from Pakistan to Brazil in the 1950s and the breed has been preserved to date.