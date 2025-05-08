Pakistan imposes ban on fishing in sea amid heightened tensions with India

KARACHI: Pakistan authorities on Thursday imposed a temporary ban on fishing in the country’s territorial waters due to escalating tensions with India, ARY News reported, citing official sources.

All fishing boats and trawlers currently at sea have been recalled as a precautionary measure.

A high alert has also been issued at the country’s three major ports: Karachi, Port Qasim, and Gwadar. The ban will remain in effect until the high alert is lifted.

Authorities have urged fishermen to refrain from venturing out to sea, and security at all major ports has been significantly tightened.

Earlier, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) Thursday suspended flight operations at several major airports across the country, ARY News reported.

Airports in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Sialkot have been completely closed for an indefinite period.

The suspension of operations was confirmed through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by aviation authorities, notifying all airlines of the closure.

All incoming flights bound for Lahore have been diverted to Karachi Airport. These include flights from Jeddah, Dubai, Muscat, Sharjah, and Madinah.

As a precautionary measure, Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and Sialkot airport have been evacuated, sources said. Jinnah International Airport in Karachi has also ceased flight operations.

All scheduled flights at these airports have been cancelled until further notice.

According to airport authorities in Karachi, all affected passengers have been transferred to the airport lounges for their comfort and safety. Passengers have been advised to stay in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules.

The development came in the wake of Indian attack on Pakistan.