Pakistan Independence Night Parade to be held at PMA Kakul tonight

Pakistan Independence Night Parade will be held tonight at Pakistan Military Academy Kakul tonight to mark 77th Independence Day.

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir will be the chief guest of the Independence Parade ceremony.

The cadets of the Pakistan Military Academy will present a spectacular demonstration of their skills in the drill parade. On this occasion, a special tribute will be presented to the martyrs of the land.

The Nation will celebrate Independence Day tomorrow with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day will dawn with thirty-one gun salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute at the provincial headquarters.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.