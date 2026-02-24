Pakistan-India clash confirmed as Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule unveiled

The marquee clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India has been locked in for June 14 after the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the complete schedule for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be staged in England from June 12 to July 5.

The 10th edition of the tournament will feature 12 teams and 33 matches spread across seven venues, culminating in the final at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 5.

Hosts England will kick off proceedings against Sri Lanka on June 12 at Edgbaston, which will also stage the high-voltage India-Pakistan encounter two days later.

Pakistan have been drawn in a challenging Group A alongside defending champions Australia, India, South Africa, Bangladesh and tournament debutants the Netherlands.

The Dutch side qualified through the global qualifier in Nepal and will begin their campaign against Bangladesh, who went unbeaten in that event.

Group B comprises England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Ireland and Scotland.

Ireland and Scotland were among the four teams, along with Bangladesh and the Netherlands, to secure their spots via the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for June 30 and July 2 at The Oval. The grand finale will then be played at Lord’s, adding further prestige to the tournament climax.

Pakistan women’s team will open their campaign against India on June 14 at Edgbaston in what promises to be one of the most anticipated matches of the group stage.

They will then face South Africa (June 17), Bangladesh (June 20), Australia (June 23) and the Netherlands (June 27).

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

June 12: England v Sri Lanka, Edgbaston

June 13: Scotland v Ireland, Old Trafford Cricket Ground

June 13: Australia v South Africa, Old Trafford Cricket Ground

June 13: West Indies v New Zealand, Hampshire Bowl

June 14: Bangladesh v Netherlands, Edgbaston

June 14: India v Pakistan, Edgbaston

June 16: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Hampshire Bowl

June 16: England v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl

June 17: Australia v Bangladesh, Headingley

June 17: India v Netherlands, Headingley

June 17: South Africa v Pakistan, Edgbaston

June 18: West Indies v Scotland, Headingley

June 19: New Zealand v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl

June 20: Australia v Netherlands, Hampshire Bowl

June 20: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hampshire Bowl

June 20: England v Scotland, Headingley

June 21: West Indies v Sri Lanka, Bristol County Ground

June 21: South Africa v India, Old Trafford Cricket Ground

June 23: New Zealand v Scotland, Bristol County Ground

June 23: Sri Lanka v Ireland, Bristol County Ground

June 23: Australia v Pakistan, Headingley

June 24: England v West Indies, Lord’s

June 25: India v Bangladesh, Old Trafford

June 25: South Africa v Netherlands, Bristol

June 26: Sri Lanka v Scotland, Old Trafford

June 27: Pakistan v Netherlands, Bristol

June 27: West Indies v Ireland, Bristol

June 27: England v New Zealand, The Oval

June 28: South Africa v Bangladesh, Lord’s

June 28: Australia v India, Lord’s

June 30: TBC v TBC (Semi Final 1), The Oval

July 2: TBC v TBC (Semi Final 2), The Oval

July 5: TBC v TBC (The Final), Lord’s