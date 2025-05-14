Pakistan, India exchange prisoners at Wagah-Attari border

LAHORE: Pakistan and India exchanged one prisoner each at the Wagah-Attari border post, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing security sources.

According to the sources, Indian national Purnam Kumar, who was in the custody of Pakistan’s border security, was handed over to Indian authorities.

In return, Pakistani citizen Muhammad Ullah, held by Indian forces, was repatriated and received by Pakistani officials, the sources added.

The exchange was carried out in coordination with respective border security forces and marks a rare moment of cooperation amid strained bilateral ties.

Purnam Kumar, a BSF trooper, was arrested by Pakistan Rangers on April 23 in Punjab.

The Indian soldier reportedly strayed into Pakistani territory when he was arrested.

According to Indian media, the trooper was captured in the Ferozepur area and was identified as Constable P K Singh of the 182nd battalion of the BSF.

“During the routine movement, Singh inadvertently moved beyond the Indian border fence and entered Pakistani territory, where the Pakistan Rangers detained him across the Ferozepur border,” said India Today.

PAK-INDIA CONFLICT