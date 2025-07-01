Pakistan and India exchange lists of prisoners

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India on Tuesday exchanged lists of prisoners in each other’s custody, through diplomatic channels.

“The Government of Pakistan handed over a list of 246 Indian prisoners in Pakistani jails including 193 fishermen and 53 other prisoners to a representative of the High Commission of India in Islamabad,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press statement.

Meanwhile, the Government of India shared the list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to an officer of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

According to the list, there were a total of 463 Pakistanis in Indian jails including 81 fishermen and 382 other prisoners.

The simultaneous exchange of lists took place in pursuance of the Consular Access Agreement of 2008. Under the Agreement, both countries were required to exchange the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on 1st January and 1st July, every year.

Foreign Office spokesperson has said that the Government of India has been urged to release and repatriate all those Pakistani prisoners who have completed their sentences.

Indian authorities have also been asked to grant special consular access to mentally retarded and handicapped Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails for their identification. “India should also grant immediate consular access to those Pakistani prisoners who didn’t given access till now,” FO demanded.

The spokesperson said the government of India had also been urged to ensure safety, security and well-being of all Pakistani or believed-to-be Pakistani prisoners, awaiting their release and repatriation.