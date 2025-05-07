Pakistan’s response is coming, Bilawal warns India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan reserves the right to respond to Indian misadventure on a time and place of its choosing.

Addressing the National Assembly, Bilawal said that condemned India’s actions, describing the same as cowardly and barbaric.

“Cowards launch attacks under the cover of darkness and India will have to wait for Pakistan’s response now. If India had the courage, it would have launched the attack during the day,” the PPP chairman added.

Bilawal also strongly criticised India’s attack on innocent civilians, including children by labeling them as terrorists. “This is not 2001 or 2003 when anyone could label innocent citizens as terrorists and the world would accept it,” he added.

The PPP chairman said that Pakistan had to endure baseless allegations for two weeks, but the truth is on Pakistan’s side, while India is standing with lies, in accordance with UN resolutions.

Bilawal also hailed the Pakistan Air Force for its strong and historic response to Indian aggression, as it shot down five Indian jets.

“If India launches another attack, we will bring down more of their planes,” he added.

Earlier addressing the National Assembly, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif addressed parliament over Indian attack on Pakistan after New Delhi carried out missile strikes in cities of Punjab and AJK.

Addressing the parliament session, PM Shehbaz said that India launched cowardly attack on Pakistan late night where eighty fighter jets carried out attack on six locations in AJK, Bahawalpur, Shakargarh, Sialkot and other areas however Pakistan successfully thwarted the attack and shoot down five jets including the sophisticated Rafale.

He lauded the Pakistan Air Force and PAF chief for the robust response to Indian attack on Pakistan soil, saying that the Pakistan armed forces had intelligence about India’s coward plans.

India launched a cowardly missile attack on Pakistani territory, firing missiles from its airspace.

The Pakistan armed forces shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a combat drone, and destroyed brigade headquarters, including a number of checkposts along Loc, after New Delhi carried out missile strikes in cities of Punjab and AJK, confirmed DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed on Wednesday.