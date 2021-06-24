Pakistan upsets India’s apple cart at SCO meet

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf has exposed India’s nefarious designs before the world in the 16th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Tajikistan, the current president of the SCO, hosted the meeting of the top national security officials of the eight-nation grouping on June 23 and 24.

According to details, India once again got defeated at the SCO summit as its conspiracy to target Pakistan failed. Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval made failed attempt to target Pakistan during SCO meet.

During the meeting, NSA Moeed Yusuf exposed Indian atrocities in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). He also exposed India’s nefarious designs in Afghanistan before the world.

On the sidelines of the two-day SCO summit that concluded on Wednesday, Dr Yusuf in a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Platonovich Patrushev discussed issues of mutual interest and expressed satisfaction on the progress of Pakistan-Russia bilateral relations.