Pakistan, India swap lists of nuclear installations, facilities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India on Saturday exchanged lists of nuclear installations and facilities.

“In accordance with Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, signed on 31 December 1988 and ratified on 27 January 1991, the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, at 1030 hours (PST),” a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said.

He said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi also handed over a list of Indian nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission.

“The agreement provides, inter alia, that both countries should inform each other of their Nuclear Installations and Facilities within the definition of the Agreement on 1st January of each calendar year,” the spokesperson pointed out.

“This practice has been followed consecutively since 1stJanuary 1992.”

