Pakistan and India swap lists of prisoners in each other’s jails

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India on Thursday exchanged lists of prisoners in each other’s jails, the Foreign Office spokesman said here.

Pakistan and India exchange the lists of prisoners twice in a year under the Consular Access Agreement signed in 2008, FO spokesman said in a press briefing here today.

He said Pakistan has handed over the list of 257 Indian prisoners to India.

Pakistan and India also exchange details of their nuclear facilities as a confidence-building measure between the two neighbouring countries.

The agreement on the exchange of lists of nuclear facilities was signed in 90s by former Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.