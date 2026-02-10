Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match saves ICC from heavy losses

The confirmation of the blockbuster Pakistan–India encounter in the T20 World Cup 2026 has reportedly spared the International Cricket Council (ICC) from massive financial losses, with Indian media estimating the figure at around USD 174 million.

According to reports, the projected losses were based on potential setbacks in broadcasting revenue, sponsorship commitments and gate receipts, all of which had been under threat during uncertainty surrounding the high-profile fixture.

The resumption of the match has also triggered a sharp spike in travel activity.

Media reports indicated that airfares between Mumbai and Colombo surged soon after the decision was confirmed, reflecting renewed fan interest in what is widely regarded as cricket’s most commercially valuable contest.

Colombo’s hospitality industry has also welcomed the development.

Hotel operators revealed that several fans had earlier reached out to cancel bookings after suggesting they would boycott Pakistan’s matches, while others had been inquiring about refund policies for tickets to the Pakistan–India game.

It is worth noting that the Government of Pakistan late Monday night directed the national men’s team to participate in the T20 World Cup clash against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15.

In an official statement, the federal government said the decision followed careful evaluation of multiple factors, including the outcome of recent discussions involving the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The statement also referenced formal requests from various cricket boards and a telephonic conversation between Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which the Sri Lankan leader urged a peaceful resolution to ensure the marquee fixture proceeds as scheduled.