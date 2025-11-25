Pakistan-India to clash likely on this date: reports

The most anticipated fixture in world cricket is set to ignite the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with Pakistan and India expected to face off on February 15 in Colombo, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

The report reveals a tentative schedule for the tournament, which will run from February 7 to March 8 and be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will play all their matches in either Colombo or Kandy under the hybrid model, a mutually agreed arrangement ensuring that India and Pakistan do not tour each other during ICC events.

This model has previously been applied in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, when the UAE co-hosted India’s matches, and during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, with Sri Lanka joining as co-hosts.

The 2026 tournament format will mirror the 2024 T20 World Cup, with 20 teams divided into five groups of four.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Eight stage, before progressing to the semi-finals and ultimately the final.

According to the report, the blockbuster Pakistan–India clash will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium, with both teams placed in the same group alongside the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia.

The 20-team tournament also features Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada, Italy, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman, UAE, and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, and Oman are reportedly grouped together, while England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Italy form another group, and South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, UAE, and Canada make up the remaining group.

Hosts and defending champions India will open their campaign against the USA in Mumbai on February 7, followed by matches against Namibia in Delhi on February 12, Pakistan in Colombo on February 15, and the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18.

Notably, the group stage is expected to feature three matches per day.

If India progress to the Super Eight, their matches are likely to be held in Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata, with a semi-final in Mumbai.

The second semi-final is expected to be hosted in either Colombo or Kolkata, depending on whether Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualify.

The final is scheduled for Ahmedabad unless Pakistan reach the title clash, in which case Colombo is expected to host the decider.

The ICC is expected to officially announce the full schedule later this week.