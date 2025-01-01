WASHINGTON: India’s role in cross-border terrorism and targeted killings in Pakistan has been exposed, ARY News reported quoting The Washington Post.

According to the investigative report, India’s intelligence agency, RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), has been orchestrating covert operations in Pakistan, leading to the targeted assassinations of multiple individuals.

“India’s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), has since 2021 deployed a methodical assassination program to kill at least a half dozen people deep within Pakistan, according to Pakistani and Western officials,” the report quoted.

The report highlights an incident from April 2024 when two masked men assassinated Aamir Sarfaraz in Lahore and fled the scene. The Washington Post described this as part of India’s covert assassination campaign, similar to operations conducted in other countries.

According to the report, RAW has been implicated in targeted killings in Pakistan since 2021, using hired killers and Afghan-sourced weapons. Evidence strongly links India to these acts of terrorism, confirming its direct involvement in destabilizing the region.

International experts have echoed similar concerns, noting that India’s actions are not limited to Pakistan. RAW has faced severe criticism for its extrajudicial killings in the United States, Canada, and other Western countries, where it targeted Sikh leaders and other individuals.

One significant revelation detailed how RAW officer Vikas Yadav instructed an agent to hire local assassins for a targeted killing in New York. Canadian authorities have also exposed the involvement of Indian diplomats and RAW in acts of terrorism within their borders.

Diplomatic analysts have urged the global community to take strong notice of India’s growing aggression, which violates international laws and threatens regional and global peace. They emphasized the need for swift and decisive action to hold India accountable for its acts of terrorism and interference in other nations.

The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has previously submitted evidence of India’s involvement in terrorism on its soil. Experts have called for the international community to address India’s actions, which pose a severe threat to global security and stability.