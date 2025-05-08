Pakistan, India’s national security advisors in contact amid rising tensions

ISLAMABAD: Amid rising tensions between Pakistan and India, the national security advisors of both countries have established contact, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed.

In an interview with Turkish media, Dar revealed that the advisors are in touch to address the volatile situation.

He stated that, despite both nations possessing nuclear capabilities, India’s recent military aggression is “unforgivable.”

Dar asserted that India’s actions justify Pakistan’s right to respond appropriately, emphasizing Islamabad’s resolve to protect its sovereignty while navigating the heightened regional crisis.

On May 7, the Pakistan armed forces shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a combat drone, and destroyed brigade headquarters, including a number of checkposts along Loc, after New Delhi carried out missile strikes in cities of Punjab and AJK, confirmed DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed.

Click here for latest development on Pakistan – India escalation

India launched a “cowardly” missile attack on Pakistani territory, firing missiles from its airspace.

In a press briefing, DG ISPR said Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke were hit by missiles. The DG ISPR said that the “cowardly” act will not go unpunished.

In an interview with CNN, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that Indian media has itself admitted the crash of three aircraft in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

“The Indian strikes targeted civilians, including women and children, which is a blatant violation of international law,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in address to the nation following India’s recent act of aggression callied it a “grave mistake” that will not go unpunished.