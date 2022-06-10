Pakistan, Indonesia agree to enhance bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Indonesia have agreed to further expand and deepen mutually-beneficial cooperation in all dimensions, including high-level exchanges.

According to ARY News, the resolve came during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo.

During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister underlined Pakistan’s desire to further promote trade and investments between the two countries. It was agreed that both sides will closely coordinate on ensuring the steady import of palm oil.

The two leaders discussed the state of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, based on a strong foundation of cultural and religious affinities and growing cooperation.

Meanwhile, President Widodo extended felicitations to the Prime Minister on his assumption of office.

The Prime Minister fondly recalled President Joko Widodo’s visit to Pakistan in 2018 and its substantive outcomes contributing towards strengthening of Pakistan-Indonesia economic partnership.

The Prime Minister also appreciated President Joko Widodo’s leadership in steering Indonesia on a path of prosperity and development.

Shehbaz Sharif extended a cordial invitation to President Joko Widodo and stated that the people of Pakistan looked forward to welcoming him at the earliest opportunity.

